TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Six people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Tarpon Springs police said they got multiple calls about gunshots near Safford Avenue and Boyer Street at around 7:26 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard the gunshots but did not have any information on who fired the weapon, according to the department.

Police said that around six minutes after the calls, officers learned of six gunshot victims who showed up at Advent Health North Pinellas at different times.

According to the department, all of the injuries appeared to be from the same incident. Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument between the shooting victims, who knew each other.

Three of the injured individuals were treated at Advent Health while the other three were taken to Tampa General Hospital, according to a TSPD release. All of the patients were said to be stable.

As of this report, no one has been charged for the shooting yet. The investigation is still ongoing.