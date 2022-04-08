JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson County authorities are investigating after four people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The Sun Herald reported the suspect, identified as Tom Griswold, 64, shot and killed his estranged wife, their adult son and their son’s ex-wife. Jackson County deputies believe Griswold turned the gun on himself afterwards.

The incident happened at a home on Oak View Circle in Jackson County around 7:30 p.m.

The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, 36-year-old Bjorn “BJ” Griswold and 39-year-old Jillian Pavolini.

All four died from gunshot wounds. The case remains under investigation as a murder-suicide.