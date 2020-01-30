$396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Someone in Florida hundreds of millions of dollars richer and might not even know it yet.

A ticket sold in Bonita Springs won $396.9 million in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were: 9 – 12 – 15 – 31 – 60 and Powerball 2. The Powerplay was 2x.

The winning ticket matched the five main numbers and the Powerball.

It was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 4520 Bonita Beach Road.

Another ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers, but did not get the Powerball. The ticket is worth $1 million.

The winners have 180 days to step forward to claim the prize.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday and the jackpot will reset to $40 million.

