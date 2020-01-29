30 new Georgia State Troopers fired after allegedly cheating on exams

A Georgia State Patrol cheating scandal has led to the termination of as many as 30 troopers, News 3 has learned.

The Department of Public Safety says troopers in the 106th trooper school cheated in an online test for speed detection.

Officials say on Oct. 8, 2019, everyone in the class cheated on an online speed detector operating exam. On Oct. 15, an investigation was launched into the allegation.  

Interviews were conducted with those involved. The investigation uncovered the specifics of how cadets assisted each other on the online exams.

It was determined the actions were a violation of the cadets’ code of conduct. The investigation concluded Wednesday morning with the termination of the troopers.

