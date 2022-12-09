DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched the tv on Chickasaw Drive.

According to reports, a witness stated that Carter and another suspect allegedly got out and loaded the tv in their car. The witness also advised that he attempted to block in the suspects; however, they got away by driving through the yard.

West Monroe Police located Smith and Balsamo and informed them of their Miranda rights. According to reports, Smith told the officers that she was unaware of the theft. Balsamo allegedly told the officers he needed money, and Carter suggested they get the tv to sell.

The officer then located Carter and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Reports say Carter allegedly told the officers that Balsamo drove to Arlington Drive to get the tv. The officer says Carter also admitted to helping Balsamo load the tv.

According to reports, officers later learned the suspect, Sierra Smith, provided a fake name to the officer at the time of the arrest. Her actual name was determined to be Halle Cobb.

Cobb was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for Theft and Misrepresentation During Booking charges.

Balsamo and Smith were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for Theft.