3 rescued from convicted murderer in Florida, deputies attacked with hatchet, officials say

WAUCHULA HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted murderer who was released this past summer is back in jail after officials say he attacked deputies while they tried to rescue three trapped people within his home.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers from Wauchula and Bowling Green responded Sunday to a possible hostage situation at a home in Wauchula Hills.

As officers approached the home, 61-year-old Mitchell Albritton told them he was armed as he tried to shut the door, according to an HCSO report.

Authorities said deputies forced the door open but Albritton allegedly attacked them with a hatchet, hitting two of them before deputies managed to arrest him.

The injured deputies were taken to a hospital and released after treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said after they got Albritton into custody, they found three victims inside the home, all covered in blood. One victim told authorities that they were afraid to leave because Albritton picked up the hatchet every time they tried to move.

According to the sheriff’s office, Albritton was convicted in 1997 for murder and was released on Aug. 13 on conditional release supervision. Albritton also had an arrest record for false imprisonment, shooting into a dwelling, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

He now faces charges for: