COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Three members of a Coweta County family have been murdered in a shooting range robbery in Grantville, Ga.

According to a news release from the Grantville Police Department, the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range, located at 514 Bohannon Road, was robbed sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.

During the robbery, the owner, his wife, and their grandson were all shot to death.

Police said 40 weapons were stolen from the shooting range during the robbery.

Also stolen during the deadly robbery was the shooting range’s camera DVR.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the murders and robbery.

Due to the large number of weapons stolen by the perpetrator(s), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also investigating the case.

Police are asking anyone with information of any kind that might help in solving this case to come forward.

Specifically, police are looking for information from anyone who was driving near the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range on April 8, 2022, between the time frame of 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They believe you might have seen the vehicle(s) involved in the deadly robbery.

Police are looking for information about vehicles seen in the area that ARE NOT a white Ford Dually truck and a black Ford Expedition.

Anyone with any information about this case should call the Grantville Police Department at 770-583-2289 or 911.