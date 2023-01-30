All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, Promethazine, and approximately $10,000 in cash on January 25, 2023.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspects were transported to Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center.