COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested three absconded sex offenders.

James M. Cail had a warrant for his arrest after failing to register as a state sex offender. According to authorities, Cail’s original charges were for Child Molestation and Statutory Rape.

James M. Cail

Ellis Collins

Demetrius Christian

Another Columbus resident, Ellis Collins, had a warrant for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender and Compliance Violation (felony). Collins was initially convicted for Aggravated Child Molestation.

Demetrius Christian also had a warrant for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender. Christian’s original charge was Child Molestation.

All three sex offenders were arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.