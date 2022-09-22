TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A study done in late 2021 about hours lost in traffic found the average American lost 36 hours on the road thanks to congested lanes.
For Florida drivers, I-4 is the problem. A total of three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country.
The study by INRIX found going westbound on I-4 led to an average of 74 hours lost. While the area listed for Florida’s I-4 is Orlando, I-4 isn’t the only problematic road to lose your time to traffic in the area. US-17 South also made the list, in addition to I-95 North in Miami.
There were three selections of Florida’s transport map that made it into the top 10 most congested U.S. Roads of 2021.
|Rank
|Urban Area
|Road
|Peak Delay (Minutes)
|Hours Lost
|1
|Los Angeles, Cali.
|I-5 South
|22
|89
|2
|New York, N.Y.
|I-27 West
|20
|77
|3
|Orlando, Fla.
|I-4 West
|19
|74
|4
|Bridgeport, Conn.
|I-95 North
|18
|72
|5
|Dublin, Cali.
|I-580 East
|15
|62
|6
|Stamford, Conn.
|I-95 North
|15
|61
|7
|Orlando, Fla.
|US-17 South
|15
|59
|8
|Miami, Fla.
|I-95 North
|15
|57
|9
|New York, N.Y.
|I-95 South
|13
|55
|10
|Los Angeles, Cali.
|I-10 East
|14
|55
I-4 hits its biggest slog time in the area between Beachline Expressway to Florida State Road 429, according to the INRIX data, leading to a loss of 74 hours per year stuck on the road and unable to go.
Still in Orlando, the US-17 South slowdown hits hardest from U.S.-192 to The Oaks Boulevard, where drivers lose 59 hours each year. Down in Miami, drivers lose 57 hours per year on I-95 South from I-195 to 51st Street.
Still, the worst congested road of the whole country is in L.A., where I-5 South drags drivers along from Euclid Avenue to I-605, leading to 89 hours lost per year on just that one stretch of road. And I-5 South isn’t alone. Los Angeles drivers also get stuck on I-10 East, from Washington Boulevard to I-110, losing another 55 hours per year on their commutes.