3 charged in 2017 double murder in Flomaton

FLOMATON Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police charged three suspects on Nov. 2 in connection to a double killing that happened four years ago.

Kenneth Joe Lowery Jr., Jaqueline Rolin and Jermain Smith were charged with the capital murder of Susan and Timothy Adams, according to a video release from the Flomaton Police Department.  

The Adams’ were killed at their home Aug. 2017 on College St. in Flomaton.  

Flomaton Police concluded that the victims’ phones and other personal taken from the scene and later  found in “two separate locations,” said Chief of Flomaton Police, Charles Thompson.

