BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a deadly shooting on College Drive on Friday, July 22.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a custody dispute in the 2200 block of College Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found an armed suspect.

Police said the suspect ignored their verbal commands and they fired at him after he pointed his gun at them. Officers also found an injured male victim who they think was shot by the suspect.

The suspect and victim were taken to a hospital. Both died from their injuries.

Police said the officers were placed on leave, per department policy.

The shooting is still being investigated.