250 Alabama National Guardsmen being sent to D.C. to assist with inauguration security

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 12, 2021 (Nexstar)

(WKRG) — According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, 250 Alabama National Guardsmen have been activated to join in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

At the request of the Chief of The National Guard Bureau, General Daniel R. Hokanson, the Alabama National Guard has activated approximately 250 Soldiers in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. Statement from Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office

The Mississippi National Guard has also been summoned to Washington, D.C., for inauguration security.

U.S. officials say the number of National Guard troops coming to Washington by Inauguration Day has grown to 21,000. Some of them will be armed. The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are being planned in all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Between the pandemic and the security threat, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is flat-out asking people not to come to the city for the inauguration.