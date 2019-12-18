$226 Million in projects approved by Deep Water Horizon trustees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Open Ocean Restoration Plan 2 has been approved by the Deep Water Horizon Trustee Council. 18 projects totaling almost $226 million were selected to help restore marine life.
The oil spill in 2010 devastated marine life and habitats in the Gulf of Mexico. This plan represents the largest amount of funds by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment dedicated to restore these oceanic marine resources.
According to the announcement, the projects will:
- Develop innovative and voluntary tools for commercial fishermen to reduce
bycatch offish and recreational anglers to help more released fish survive. Identify opportunitiesto partner with commercial fishermen to reduce the risk of seaturtle bycatch, and local organizations to protect sea turtle nesting habitat.
- Develop
and implementtools and techniques to reduce risks to marine mammals from vesselcollisions, ocean noise, and disasters. Better understanddeep-sea (mesophotic and deep benthic) coral habitat to improve theirmanagement and protection, remove threats, and develop new restorationtechniques. Develop voluntaryways to protect and restore marine resources that are based in and supportedby science.
A draft of the plan was released in May for a 79-day public comment period during which the Trustees received 53 comments, mostly supportive. To see the final plan and other details about the Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group, click here.
