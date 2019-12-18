$226 Million in projects approved by Deep Water Horizon trustees

FILE – In this June 8, 2015 file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, volunteers with the Coral Restoration Foundation swim to a coral reef planting site with staghorn coral clippings in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key Largo, Fla. On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, sanctuary officials announced plans to raise $100 million to spearhead a multi-decade restoration program for seven iconic reef sites off the Florida Keys. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Open Ocean Restoration Plan 2 has been approved by the Deep Water Horizon Trustee Council. 18 projects totaling almost $226 million were selected to help restore marine life.

The oil spill in 2010 devastated marine life and habitats in the Gulf of Mexico. This plan represents the largest amount of funds by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment dedicated to restore these oceanic marine resources.

According to the announcement, the projects will:

Develop innovative and voluntary tools for commercial fishermen to reduce bycatch of fish and recreational anglers to help more released fish survive.

fish and recreational anglers to help more released fish survive. Identify opportunities to partner with commercial fishermen to reduce the risk of sea turtle bycatch, and local organizations to protect sea turtle nesting habitat .

to partner with commercial fishermen to reduce the risk turtle bycatch, and local organizations to protect sea turtle . Develop and implement tools and techniques to reduce risks to marine mammals from vessel collisions, ocean noise, and disasters.

tools and techniques to reduce risks to marine mammals collisions, ocean noise, and disasters. Better understand deep-sea (mesophotic and deep benthic) coral habitat to improve their management and protection, remove threats, and develop new restoration techniques.

deep-sea (mesophotic and deep benthic) coral habitat to management and protection, remove threats, and develop techniques. Develop voluntary ways to protect and restore marine resources that are based in and supported by science.

A draft of the plan was released in May for a 79-day public comment period during which the Trustees received 53 comments, mostly supportive. To see the final plan and other details about the Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group, click here.

Latest Stories: