220 test positive for COVID-19 at George County Regional Correctional Facility

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — There are 220 positive cases of COVID-19 at the George County Regional Correctional Facility, according to George County Sheriff Keith Havard.

Last week, after initial testing by medical staff identified about six positive cases of the virus among inmates, the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) was called to perform comprehensive testing of both inmates and employees. Over 400 tests have since been performed, and as of today, July 29, the GCRCF has now been confirmed as having 220 plus positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Havard says that most cases appear to be mild, with few or no symptoms, and that only a couple of cases have required additional medical intervention. Those two inmates were transported by ambulance to George Regional Hospital, where they were treated without complication and returned to the correctional facility.

Havard says the facility is taking extra steps to mitigate the further spread of the virus, including deep cleaning of all jail facilities, separation and quarantine of all virus-positive inmates, separation of state inmates with essential job functions from the general population, and a suspension of all in-person visitations. All employees and staff, along with working inmates, are required to wear personal protective equipment when in the facility, as well.

Many who initially tested positive are already beginning to recover, and those inmates who are no longer testing positive are able to rejoin the general population once they have improved.

Working in conjunction with the MSDH, Mississippi Department of Corrections, and George County Emergency Management Director Nancy Smith, Sheriff Havard and the GCRCF staff are making every effort to follow all relevant CDC guidelines to restrict any further spread of the virus, and Sheriff Havard remains dedicated to providing the best possible care for the employees and inmates in his jurisdiction with the help of the George Regional Hospital System.

