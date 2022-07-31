PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man is charged with assault after allegedly shooting someone Thursday night. Friday night Pascagoula Police announced the arrest of Michael Oneal Tate Jr. in a Facebook post.

The post said the victim was shot several times in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue around 8:45 Thursday night and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. After some investigation police say they arrested Michael Tate Jr. and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The post says the victim is in stable condition. It does not say what led to the violence Thursday night.