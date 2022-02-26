GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Mobile may be where Mardi Gras originated, but that doesn’t keep surrounding areas from letting the good times roll.

Here’s a list of all the Mississippi Mardi Gras parades.

DateTimeOrganizationCity
Feb. 27, 202212 p.m.St. Paul Carnival Association ParadePass Christian, Miss.
Feb. 27, 2022 1 p.m.Second Street Social Club ParadeGulfport, Miss.
Feb. 27, 2022 1:30 p.m.St. Martin North Bay Area ParadeD’Iberville, Miss.
Feb. 28, 20225 p.m.Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Golf Cart ParadeBay St. Louis, Miss.
March 1, 20221 p.m.Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation ParadeBay St. Louis, Miss.
March 1, 2022 1 p.m.Gulf Coast Carnival Association ParadeBiloxi, Miss.
March 1, 20225:30 p.m.Krewe of Gemini ParadeGulfport, Miss.
Mississippi Mardi Gras Parades

For the list of Mobile Mardi Gras parades, click here.