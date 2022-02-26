GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Mobile may be where Mardi Gras originated, but that doesn’t keep surrounding areas from letting the good times roll.
Here’s a list of all the Mississippi Mardi Gras parades.
|Date
|Time
|Organization
|City
|Feb. 27, 2022
|12 p.m.
|St. Paul Carnival Association Parade
|Pass Christian, Miss.
|Feb. 27, 2022
|1 p.m.
|Second Street Social Club Parade
|Gulfport, Miss.
|Feb. 27, 2022
|1:30 p.m.
|St. Martin North Bay Area Parade
|D’Iberville, Miss.
|Feb. 28, 2022
|5 p.m.
|Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Golf Cart Parade
|Bay St. Louis, Miss.
|March 1, 2022
|1 p.m.
|Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation Parade
|Bay St. Louis, Miss.
|March 1, 2022
|1 p.m.
|Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade
|Biloxi, Miss.
|March 1, 2022
|5:30 p.m.
|Krewe of Gemini Parade
|Gulfport, Miss.
For the list of Mobile Mardi Gras parades, click here.