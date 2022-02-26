GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Mobile may be where Mardi Gras originated, but that doesn’t keep surrounding areas from letting the good times roll.

Here’s a list of all the Mississippi Mardi Gras parades.

Date Time Organization City Feb. 27, 2022 12 p.m. St. Paul Carnival Association Parade Pass Christian, Miss. Feb. 27, 2022 1 p.m. Second Street Social Club Parade Gulfport, Miss. Feb. 27, 2022 1:30 p.m. St. Martin North Bay Area Parade D’Iberville, Miss. Feb. 28, 2022 5 p.m. Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Golf Cart Parade Bay St. Louis, Miss. March 1, 2022 1 p.m. Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation Parade Bay St. Louis, Miss. March 1, 2022 1 p.m. Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade Biloxi, Miss. March 1, 2022 5:30 p.m. Krewe of Gemini Parade Gulfport, Miss. Mississippi Mardi Gras Parades

For the list of Mobile Mardi Gras parades, click here.