2022 Crawfish Music Festival lineup announced

BILOXI, Ms. (WKRG) — The 2022 Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Music Festival lineup has been announced.

One of the Mississippi Coast’s most popular events is back for it’s 29th year. The Mississippi Coast Coleisum Crawfish Music Festival will take place from April 20 to 24. The Crawfish Music Festival parties on the front grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with the beautiful Mississippi Sound in the background as it has for over two decades.

Major names in country music like Whiskey Myers and Koe Wetzel are among those taking the stage. With three nights of headliners set to appear. The full lineup is listed on their Facebook.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 am, prices have yet to be listed.