2021 ranks third for deadliest rip current year on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile says this year ranks third for the deadliest rip current year along our stretch of the Gulf Coast since record keeping began. So far in 2021, they say 11 people have died as a result of rip currents.

With the beach season far from over, officials worry that number could continue to grow.

Jason Beaman, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Mobile, says a lot of times the people who are killed by rip currents are often trying to save others who get caught in them.

“A lot of the deaths with rip currents over the years haven’t been from the person initially getting into the trouble but rather somebody trying to provide the rescue. Somebody attempting to help that person in need,” says Beaman.

The rip current death totals account for incidents that stretch from Dauphin Island to Destin.

The latest rip current conditions can be found here.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Mobile have been keeping tracking of rip current related deaths since 1996. The deadliest year was in 2003 when 14 people were killed. In 2001, 13 people were killed by rip currents.