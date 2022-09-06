Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 12, 2020, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to an alleged sex offense that occurred at a residence on West Olive Street number 12 in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, the complainant advised that their 14-year-old child disclosed they had sexual intercourse with a 35-year-old man.

The complainant then stated the 35-year-old man was allegedly their boyfriend who went by the nickname “Tae” or “Trigga.” According to the complainant, they met their boyfriend on the Tag dating app and they dated for approximately 14 days. The complainant did not know their boyfriend’s full name, only nicknames.

“Tae” was described as a Black male, standing five foot and seven inches, with dreadlocks. The complainant advised authorities that the suspect was born in August and provided a photo of their boyfriend.

During their investigation, deputies identified the boyfriend as Shexnieavia Letavious Pope. According to the complainant, her children returned home from summer visitation with their father in Baton Rouge, La. on July 11, 2020. The complainant mentioned that she went to work that night, leaving her children with Pope.

According to the victim, Pope invited the victim into a bedroom after their sibling fell asleep. The victim mentioned that they got bored and watched movies and Pope allegedly wanted to play “Double Dare.” Pope then allegedly dared the juvenile to perform inappropriate acts for him.

According to reports, Pope and the juveniles allegedly went on to have sexual intercourse on multiple occasions. The juvenile admitted to having sexual intercourse with Pope to hurt their mother.

On September 5, 2022, Pope was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and five counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.