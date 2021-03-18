2004 Lucedale murder makes popular podcast

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The town of Lucedale made its way to a popular national podcast known as Small Town Murders.

The episode covers the gruesome murder of Brandy Stewart Yates of Theodore. Yates was found inside a motel in the Rocky Creek community on August 27, 2004.

Podcasters and crime enthusiasts James Pietro Gallo & Jimmie Whisman tell the story of how Yates fell in love with the wrong man who eventually took her life.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple podcasts, but we do warn you the podcast does contain graphic content.