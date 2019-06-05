2-year-old killed, 2 kids injured in deck collapse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A toddler died and two minors were injured after a deck collapsed in Birmingham Tuesday night.

Birmingham Fire officials responded to the scene on Freda Jane Lane after a back deck collapsed at 10:26 p.m.

A 2-year-old who suffered critical head trauma was transported to St. Vincent’s East, where the toddler died. Two other children, ages six and 12, were transported to Children’s of Alabama with minor injuries.

Chief Carillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the deck was attached to the rear portion of the home and was approximately nine feet off the ground.

Officials say 10 people were on the deck when it collapsed.