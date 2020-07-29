2-year-old drowns in pond in Jackson County

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCATAWPA, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old died at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after being found in a pond by relatives.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the boy wandered out of a home on Ann Road in Escatawpa and made his way to a pond on the property. When deputies and medical personnel arrived, the boy was unresponsive. The boy was taken to Singing River Hospital and pronounced dead.

Ezell says the investigation is continuing but foul play is not suspected. No charged have been filed.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories