2-year-old drowns in pond in Jackson County

ESCATAWPA, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old died at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after being found in a pond by relatives.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the boy wandered out of a home on Ann Road in Escatawpa and made his way to a pond on the property. When deputies and medical personnel arrived, the boy was unresponsive. The boy was taken to Singing River Hospital and pronounced dead.

Ezell says the investigation is continuing but foul play is not suspected. No charged have been filed.

LATEST STORIES