2 white-crested laughingthrush birds missing from Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo is asking for assistance in locating two white-crested laughingthrush birds who went missing from their habitat last Thursday.

Both animals were discovered missing early Friday as Animal Care Professionals were doing routine animal wellness checks and feedings.

During the checks, the enclosure mesh had been cut with a large portion removed.

The zoo’s perimeter fence is still intact and no other habitats have been compromised. It is not known if the birds were taken or flew away once the habitat was compromised.

The birds consist of a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female.

If you see the missing birds or have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Birmingham Zoo at (205) 879-0409 so that Zoo Animal Care Professionals can respond.