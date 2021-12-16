2 Seniors at George County High School sign to NCAA Division 1 schools

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two seniors out of George County High School signed to NCAA Division I schools for football on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Marquez “Mojo” Dortch, a wide receiver for the Rebels, signed his national letter of intent with Mississippi State University. Ashton Hollins, a wide receiver and quarterback, signed his national letter of intent with the University of Illinois.

Dortch has a total of 280 receiving yards and averages about 13.3 receiving yards, according to his George County High School stats. He has also had 21 total catches and 25.5 receiving yards per game.

Hollins transferred from Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes, Ala. to George County High School over the summer and was given an offer by the University of Illinois in June before ever playing a game for the Rebels. At Mary G. Montgomery, Hollins had a total of nine solo tackles and 11 total tackles, according to his Mary G. Montgomery football stats.

These signings make six Division I signees in the last 6 years for George County High School.

Another Mississippi high school senior signed to a NCAA Division I school on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Moss Point High School senior Larry Simmons signed to the University of Mississippi, or Ole Miss, for football. Simmons, a wide receiver for the Tigers, has a total of 2,688 receiving yards and averaged 19.2 receiving yards. He also has a total of 140 catches and 41 total touchdowns, according to his Moss Point High School stats.

All three men will graduate in May and head to their Division I schools.