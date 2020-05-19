2 MS men arrested for string of car burglaries in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested Tuesday for a string of vehicle burglaries in the St. Andrews community.

23-year-old Benjamin Green and 20-year-old Bobby Lowe were arrested after search warrants were issued. JCSO says four stolen guns and other items were recovered in the suspects homes.

Benjamin Green

Bobby Lowe

Sheriff Mike Ezell says surveillance video and witness statements lead to the arrests. JCSO says 12 vehicles, all unlocked, were burglarized Tuesday between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Green and Lowe are charged with auto burglary. Lowe is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

