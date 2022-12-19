Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’Office was called to a sober living home in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance on December 17, 2022. Deputies spoke with witnesses who mentioned that 20-year-old Benjamin L. Hill and 22-year-old Jake Williams arrived at the property from Wisner, La.

According to witnesses, Hill allegedly entered the sober living facility through a window. Once Hill and Williams were inside the facility, Williams engaged in a verbal altercation with one of the witnesses and allegedly damaged the facility’s flat-screen tv.

After the argument, Williams passed out on the facility’s couch and Hill then went to sleep in an empty bunk bed.

Williams and Hill did not have permission to be at the facility due to being kicked out for prior incidents. Deputies made contact with the duo who was extremely intoxicated.

They were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Williams was charged with Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Benjamin was charged with Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Williams’ bond was set at $15,000.