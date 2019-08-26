2 killed in ATV accident

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Two people are dead and one is injured after a truck collided with an ATV Saturday night.

Alabama State Troopers say La’Tia Melvora Tucker, 25, and La’Raven Clarese Tucker, 19, both of Lisman, were riding an ATV on County Road 45 when they were struck by a 1992 GMC Sierra.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:40 p.m. La’Tia was pronounced dead on the scene and La’Raven was transported to Rush Hospital in Meridian, Miss., where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the truck was injured. State Troopers are investigating.