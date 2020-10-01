2 former Selma law enforcement officers indicted on use of excessive force charges

SELMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Dallas County grand jury has indicted two former Selma law enforcement officers for using excessive force during an incident back in April.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Matthew Blaine Till and John Nicholas Taccone have been formally charged with second-degree assault and two charges of unlawful imprisonment and obstructing governmental operations.

The incident in question occurred near the Crossroads Exxon in the 2700 block of Highway 80 West in Selma on April 30. The officers allegedly beat up a Black man after he got into a road-rage incident with one of the officer’s wives. The officers are said to have shot the man multiple times with a stun gun.

No other information has been released at this time. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

