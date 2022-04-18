MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) –The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed two EF2 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Sunday night as a complex of severe storms plowed through the Gulf Coast.

According to NWS Mobile, the first tornado touched down at 8:52 p.m. in Perry County, Miss. and the second tornado touched down at 9:02 p.m. in Greene County, Miss.

The first tornado touched down on Highway 198 near Isabelle Loop and traveled along the tracks of the Canadian National Railroad. It damaged many buildings and uprooted trees in its path.

The second tornado touched down at Highway 63 and Lovewell Road and traveled until it reached Avera Road, which is where it lifted. This tornado also uprooted trees and damage a few small homes. One woman was injured when a large limb from an oak tree was turned into a projectile. The limb was thrown into the woman’s manufactured home.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a 5-mile-wide damage path in Greene County southeast of Avera. This damage, separated from the tornado, appears to have been caused by 70-80 mph straight-line winds.