BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, officials report.

According to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the deputies were chasing the driver of a stolen car after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Brierfield community when the suspect opened fire, shooting both deputies.

The deputies have been taken to UAB Hospital. Jackson did not know the full extent of the deputies’ injuries, only adding that one of the deputies was hit “in a critical area.”

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, according to Jackson. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Hall previously escaped custody as an inmate in Wilcox County in 2019.

Photo of suspect Austin Patrick Hall from 2019. (Alabama Department of Corrections)

According to Centreville city officials, the suspect reportedly abandoned the vehicle and is on foot.

“Residents in the area of Brierfield, Golfers Trail, County Road 10, Ala 25 should be on alert for an armed and dangerous suspect,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

There is now a manhunt for the suspect. Jackson said the suspect, whose name has not been released, should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.