LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for a man after two children and one woman were shot in a car on Tuesday night.

Authorities are searching for 42-year-old Brodrick Dewayne Fearn in connection to the shooting. They say he has ties to the Huntsville area and could be in Madison County or the Lincoln County area.

Brodrick Fearn (Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to a convenience store in the Taft area after receiving a 911 call saying several people in a car had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, a 10-year-old with a grazing wound and the mother of the two injured children with a grazing wound.

The girl was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

Authorities say there was another child in the car and a man driving the vehicle. Both were not hurt.

The victims relayed to deputies that they had been shot at by someone in the area of the 900-block of Ardmore Highway in Taft.

Investigators with the LCSO took this information and obtained a search warrant for a house at 934 Ardmore Highway. With the belief that the suspect could still be inside the home, the LCSO requested the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT team.

The MCSO SWAT team worked with the LCSO SWAT team and were able to enter the home, but found it to be empty. An investigation continued at the home.

Fearn was recently indicted in Madison County by a grand jury, on charges of second-degree receiving stolen property and not having a license to carry a pistol.

Fearn was also arrested in February 2021 for carrying a pistol without a permit.

If you have any information on Fearn’s whereabouts, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.