2 charged in George County commercial building burglary

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two men have been charged after a commercial building was burglarized in George County Sunday.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, July 12, the George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible commercial burglary in the 15000 block of Highway 26 West in the Central Community of George County, Miss. When deputies arrived, they discovered that the building had been entered and several items of value were taken. After further investigation, two suspects were identified. William Dennis Henry, 22, of Leakesville, Miss., and Christian Michael Holcomb, 27, of Lucedale, Miss, have each been charged with one count of Commercial Burglary. Holcomb also is charged with Resisting Arrest- Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement. Henry and Holcomb were booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility, where they are awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

