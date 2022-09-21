BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11.

It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties to assist local agencies to target violent crime, drug trafficking and illegal firearms.

The MET deployment netted 170 arrests and resulted in 152 felony charges and 111 misdemeanor charges, the governor announced Thursday.

The following narcotics and items were seized:

5,574 dosage units of fentanyl

3.5 ounces of heroin

16 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine

50 dosage units of LSD

5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms

4.9 pounds of marijuana

21 ounces of THC wax and edibles

43 firearms

$207,109 in currency

2 stolen vehicles

Two people were also arrested for human trafficking. They were allegedly caught in two separate stops by U.S. Border Patrol agents while smuggling a total of nine migrants.