16-year-olds charged with murder as adults in death of Lesley Pantaleon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Montgomery 16-year-old girls have been charged with capital murder during a robbery in the death of 17-year-old Lesley Luna Pantaleon.

Erin Taylor, Tyeshia Whisenant and Ta’Niya Merriweather are being charged as adults. Court records show Pantaleon was attacked with a metal pole and stabbed with a knife.

Pantaleon’s body was found July 4th in Catoma Creek off Old Selma Road in Montgomery. She’d been missing since June 24th.

The three teens were arrested on Monday. They are currently being held with no bond.