BILOXI, Miss (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl is seriously wounded after police say she was shot in the head during a block party Saturday night. According to a news release from Biloxi Police, they responded to several calls for gunshots just after 11 Saturday night in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say she was taken to medical care and listed in critical condition.

Police say a large group of teenagers was attending a block party on Terrace Court when a fight broke out and at least two guns were fired. They say several vehicles and a house were also hit by gunfire. Most of the people at the party ran off before the police got there. So far, no arrests have been made.

Biloxi PD News release:

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 2309 hours (11:09 p.m.), the Biloxi Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to firearms being discharged in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. Officers responded to the area and located a 16-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to another medical facility where she is listed in critical condition. The initial investigation determined a large group of teenagers attended a party at a residence in the 800 block of Terrace Court. An argument broke out and as people were leaving the residence and neighborhood, at least two firearms were discharged. Several vehicles and a house were struck by bullets, and the victim had been inside one of the vehicles. It appears most of the attendees at the party had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.