15-year-old missing Geneva teen found, leads to Florida man arrested for false imprisonment

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media account of the arrest of a south Florida man in connection to his coercion and subsequent false imprisonment of a Geneva teenage girl.

According to a Facebook post, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office located a 15-year-old missing teenager from Geneva, Alabama at the Highway 2 boat ramp in Holmes County, Florida.

After the teenage girl was reunited with her family in Geneva, she shared the events with the Geneva Police Department and investigators with HCSO, prior to being rescued by authorities.

The victim stated that she had met an individual, later identified as Anthony Salvador Ocasio, 33, on a social media platform about a month ago, and the two began communicating. The victim stated the individual, who she only knew as “Anthony” came to her house in Alabama to pick her up, and they traveled to a wooded area location off Leavins Road in Holmes County.

The teenager further stated that once at this location, Ocasio forced her into the back seat of the car, refusing to let her leave and then committed sexual battery on her while brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill her family.

The juvenile states that after nine hours she was then dropped off at the Highway 2 boat ramp, where she was found by HCSO deputies.

The sheriff’s office was able to identify Ocasio, a south Florida resident, though investigations on the social media accounts and through a detailed description of “Anthony” by the victim.

HCSO investigators were able to corroborate her story through physical and digital evidence on social media. Arrest warrants were obtained on Ocasio for forcible sexual battery, false imprisonment, and aggravated child abuse.

Ocasio was taken into custody on Wednesday at a mall in Merritt Island, Florida with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He will be extradited back to Holmes County.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said on their Facebook page, while he is thankful the teen was able to return safely home, parents should heed this real-world example of the dangers of social media.

“Know what apps your children are using,” said Sheriff Tate.

“Don’t be afraid to take their phone, go through it, and be proactive about their activity and the people they’re talking to. Being an active participant in your child’s life can make a difference when it comes to them falling prey to predators online.”

This investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be added, according to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.