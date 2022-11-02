MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl skipped school Monday to go joyriding in a stolen car.

Investigators said the pair was arrested hours after the car was taken when they bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run from officers.

Craig Frazier said he stayed at his son’s apartment off Raleigh LaGrange Sunday night and when he came outside the next morning his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was gone.

Apartment complex on Beverly Hills Road where the car was stolen

“I went out there and I didn’t see any glass and then I did see some glass and boom! They hit it and got it,” said Frazier

Frazier said police told him the thieves broke out a rear window to get inside his car and used a charging chord to start the vehicle. He had no idea the two people accused of taking the Hyundai were so young.

“Where were the parents? Why weren’t they in school?” Frazier said. “A twelve and fifteen-year-old stealing a car? That’s sad. It really is. That’s sad.”

Police said they spotted Frazier’s Hyundai Elantra in the area of Shannon Avenue and Boxwood Drive and watched the 15-year-old driver and 12-year-old passenger bail out of the vehicle on Davis Street.

Officers said both of the young suspects were found hiding in a grassy area.

The 15-year-old boy is facing charges of theft of property and evading arrest on foot. The 12-year-old girl is charged with joyriding, truancy, and evading arrest.

The Memphis Police Department has reported a 93 percent increase in auto thefts so far this year and last week gave away 500 steering wheel locks.

Frazier said he missed out on the giveaway but will be taking extra precautions to protect his vehicle once he gets it back from the repair shop.

“I will have a padlock on the car and put a GPS thing in there,” said Frazier.

Police said in addition to a broken rear window, the ignition to his car had been damaged.