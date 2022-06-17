MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Biloxi Police Department are asking for help finding a runaway female, according to a release from the BPD.

Jaliyah Bates, 14, ran away on Wednesday, June 15 at around 8:50 p.m.. Bates was last seen on the 300 block of Benachi Avenue near Division Street in Biloxi, Miss. His family tells BPD officials she was wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information about Bates’ whereabouts, you are asked to call BPD Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Department dispatch at (228) 392-0641 or Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.