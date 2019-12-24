13-year-old killed by stray bullet while playing video game

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a stray bullet while playing video games at a southeast Mississippi apartment complex, police said.

Waynesboro police said the Friday night shooting that killed Zachary Bernard Bishop left at least two other people injured, WDAM-TV reported.

Bishop was inside an apartment when he was hit. Others who were injured were outside.

Daphne Woulard, Bishop’s sister, said police aren’t doing enough to control violence at the apartment complex.

“Every weekend somebody’s shooting somebody. I’m calling the police every weekend,” Woulard said. “Why aren’t y’all patrolling like y’all do in these other neighborhoods? Y’all aren’t trying to control this. Now my momma has got to bury her baby.”

Chief Investigator Lt. Don Hopkins said the investigation is ongoing. Police are urging people with information to contact them.

