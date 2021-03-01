11-year-old girl, mother rescued from high water in Tennessee

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were rescued from an SUV trapped in high water in Jackson County late Sunday night.

The Jackson County Rescue Squad said rescuers from multiple agencies responded around 10 p.m. to an area along Flatt Dyer Road, where a vehicle had gone into the water with two people trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they said they observed an 11-year-old girl and her mother trapped by a swift current.

The rescue squad said the two were safety rescued without any serious injuries.