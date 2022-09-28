GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Over 100 personnel from electric companies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are headed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Mississippi Power will send 100 people, including 75 linemen, initially to Savannah, Georgia by Friday to aid sister company Georgia Power with restoring electricity to any impacted customers in their service area.

They will then move to Florida as needed to assist utilities in the Southeastern Electric Exchange trade association.

Singing River Electric Cooperative is sending 17 linemen to Peace River Electric headquartered in Wauchula, Fla. The two construction crews, two service crews and crew leader will depart early on Friday, Sept. 30, giving Peace River Electric employees time to assess damage to the electrical system.

“We’ve been watching this storm closely and been ready to send our linemen to Florida once we knew where they were needed,” said Singing River Electric General Manager and CEO Brian Hughey. “Our linemen are eager to get to Peace River Electric and put their skills to use restoring power for their members.”

SRE also assisted Peace River in 2004 after Hurricane Charley.