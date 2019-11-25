10-year-old boy runs mile in honor of fallen Lowndes County Sheriff John ‘Big John’ Williams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A boy who has made national news for his unique way of honoring fallen officers has now honored another fallen officer from Alabama.

On Sunday, Zechariah Cartledge of Orlando, Florida posted a video in memory of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night. William Chase Johnson, 18, was subsequently arrested Saturday night and charged Williams’ his murder.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Johnson is the son of one of their deputies.

Running to honor fallen Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Sr. with a 1-mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag. Posted by Running 4 Heroes on Sunday, November 24, 2019

Cartledge, 10, ran with an American flag in his hand. The flag will be give to Williams’ family.

For over a year, Cartledge has run miles for fallen heroes across the country in “Running 4 Heroes,” where he runs one mile for each officer killed during 2018 and 2019.

In September, Cartledge ran one mile in memory of Ofc. Dornell Cousette, a 14-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department who was killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday morning, Cartledge is scheduled to appear on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” on ABC.

