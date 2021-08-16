1 in 5 students, staff at George County High School positive or quarantining for COVID

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — George County High School in Mississippi is closing due to COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Wade Whitney in a Monday news release, all students will transfer to online learning effective immediately.

Whitney said in the release that 20 percent of the school’s students and staff had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in quarantine. Closing the school is “based on the protocol currently being followed.”

Whitney said students will be on virtual learning from Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug 27. Specific details regarding virtual learning will be delegated by the school and individual teachers.

Students will return to on-campus learning Monday, Aug. 30 and staff should continue to report to work as regularly scheduled at this time.