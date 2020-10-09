$1.2 Billion hotel and entertainment venue to be built in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Universal Music Group has named Biloxi as the site for one of three hotels and entertainment destinations the company plans. The development is planned for the former Broadwater Resort property.

Universal Music Group selected Biloxi, as well as Atlanta and Orlando as the first cities for the planned hotels and entertainment destinations that will carry the UMUSIC brand. The company operates other brands such as Capitol Records and Abbey Road Studios.

The company is expected to release more information about the development next week.

