Coronavirus in Alabama: The State of the State

(WKRG) — All day Thursday, we are taking a look at the state of Alabama amid the coronavirus pandemic.
What’s gone wrong? What’s gone right? And where do we go from here?
Tune in to every newscast, on WKRG News 5.
LATEST STORIES
- Iowa State Fair canceled for first time since WWII over coronavirus fears
- Walk-through of Saraland neighborhood ‘smart home’
- No change at bases named for Confederate officers, Trump says
- NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all races, events
- Mass shooting suspect says evidence proves his innocence