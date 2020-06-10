Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Primary 2020 Elections Results
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Wait to reopen? Some NYC shops run out of patience
Florida’s troubled unemployment system could impact Republicans trying to win the state this November
Video
5 Things to Know for Today
‘Ticking time bomb:’ Lack of beds slows Delhi’s virus fight
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
2020 News 5’s Color the Weather Winners!
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
NFL Draft
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: MotoGP to resume with 2 races in Spain in July
Top Stories
US Soccer repeals rule that banned kneeling during anthem
Video
MLB opens draft with Black Lives Matter message, donations
All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington dies at age 65
Spring Sports Shout Out: Kagoma Egide
Video
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Haunted History
Holiday Scams
News 5 Investigates
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
State of our State
Surviving Breast Cancer
Taking a Toll
Women’s Health
Community
5 Things You Need To Know
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Golden Apple
Healthcare Heroes
Mark Your Calendar
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B.
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 question of the day: “What should I do if I haven’t received my stimulus check?”
Video
Top Stories
New Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo weathers first tropical system in new location
Video
Milton man wins $1 million top prize from Florida lottery scratch-off game
Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
Video
Zipping into The Wharf for Destination Gulf Coast
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
State of our State
COVID-19’s economic impact on Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama
Video
Huntsville Hospital CEO attributes fewer COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County to early action, community effort
Video
COVID-19: A SURVIVOR’S PERSPECTIVE Part 1
Video
Man beats the odds after 30 days on a ventilator fighting COVID-19
Video
COVID-19: A SURVIVOR’S PERSPECTIVE Part 2
Video
More State of our State Headlines
Coronavirus in Alabama: The State of the State
Video
Trending Stories
Cottonmouth snake bites dog in Spanish Fort, wildlife experts say animals are still displaced from Cristobal
Video
Robertsdale business temporarily closing due to COVID-19 exposure
Video
People in Downtown Mobile react to petition to change George Wallace Tunnel’s name
Video
ADPH: Infant and teen die from COVID-19
Extended Forecast