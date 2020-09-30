Yeldon makes 2020 debut

Here is a recap of Week 3 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson had three tackles on defense and one on special teams as Washington lost to Cleveland. He played on 41% of Washington’s defensive plays.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
Fluker played only on special teams in the Ravens loss to Kansas City.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano kicked three field goals, accounting for all of the Giants’ points in a 36-9 loss to San Francisco.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Pittsburgh
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a 36-20 loss to New England.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones set out the Falcons’ loss to Chicago with a hamstring injury
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Pittsburgh
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine carried seven times for 24 yards, and caught two passes in a Jets’ loss to Indianapolis.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith played on just nine-percent of Atlanta offense snaps vs. Chicago. He was targeted twice but had no receptions, and no carries.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth played 30% of the Colts’ defensive snaps in a 36-7 route of the New York Jets.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt had three tackles and a defended pass for the Niners in a victory over the Giants.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward had three combined tackles for the Niners in a win over the Giants
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon rushed three times for 18 yards in the Bills’ 35-32 win over the L.A. Rams.
It was his first action this year after being inactive the first two weeks.