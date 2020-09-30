Yeldon makes 2020 debut

But Julio Jones misses Week 3 with injury

Here is a recap of Week 3 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson had three tackles on defense and one on special teams as Washington lost to Cleveland. He played on 41% of Washington’s defensive plays.

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Fluker played only on special teams in the Ravens loss to Kansas City.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano kicked three field goals, accounting for all of the Giants’ points in a 36-9 loss to San Francisco.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Pittsburgh

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a 36-20 loss to New England.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones set out the Falcons’ loss to Chicago with a hamstring injury

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Pittsburgh

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine carried seven times for 24 yards, and caught two passes in a Jets’ loss to Indianapolis.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith played on just nine-percent of Atlanta offense snaps vs. Chicago. He was targeted twice but had no receptions, and no carries.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth played 30% of the Colts’ defensive snaps in a 36-7 route of the New York Jets.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt had three tackles and a defended pass for the Niners in a victory over the Giants.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had three combined tackles for the Niners in a win over the Giants

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon rushed three times for 18 yards in the Bills’ 35-32 win over the L.A. Rams.

It was his first action this year after being inactive the first two weeks.

