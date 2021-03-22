UMS-Wright’s Maddux Bruns impressing MLB scouts

“It’s kind of nice to be honest. We’ve had some kids in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, but when you have someone throwing in the upper 90’s, that’s different,” said Coach Raley.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “First of all Maddux (Bruns) is a leader, he’s a wonderful kid,” said UMS baseball coach Kevin Raley. “Obviously he has fantastic potential and we love him.”

UMS-Wright pitcher Maddux Bruns may become the next Mobile prep star to hear his name called in the Major League Draft.

“I think I hit 91 MPH the fall before my junior year and then it picked up from there. I kept progressing after that,” said Bruns.

The big left hander hit 98 MPH with his fastball this year, something you don’t see everyday at the high school level.

“It’s kind of nice to be honest. We’ve had some kids in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, but when you have someone throwing in the upper 90’s, that’s different,” said Coach Raley.

The UMS baseball field has become a regular stop for MLB scouts each time Bruns is on the mound.

“I try to zone all that out and make my pitch. I try not to worry about it. I just want to get a win for the team,” said Bruns.

And the extra eyes on the program aren’t just good for Bruns.

“With some of the attention it’s good for our players and for other teams,” said Coach Raley. “They may see someone they like, a college team could need a second baseman and they call a scout, you never know. It brings a lot of things into play.”

Bruns has a chance to make UMS history, and become the latest first round pick from our area this summer.

“It means a lot. UMS-Wright has done a lot for me, they’ve made me part of their family. It would mean a lot,” said Bruns.