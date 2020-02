South Alabama will kick off spring practice on March 17th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With National Signing Day in the books, it’s almost time for spring practice.

The Jaguars will kick off spring practice March 17th, with their annual Red/Blue Game scheduled for April 18th.

Location for the Red/Blue Game is to be determined for right now, as Hanckock Whitney Stadium construction won’t be completed yet.